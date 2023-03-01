The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle Sells 24,841 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

