Citigroup Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $259.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $214.25 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

