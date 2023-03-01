Citigroup Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $259.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Burlington Stores stock opened at $214.25 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.