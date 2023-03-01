Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €60.40 ($64.26) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €82.12 ($87.36). The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.