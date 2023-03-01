Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $6.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

