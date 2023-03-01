Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

EADSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Airbus Stock Up 0.1 %

Airbus stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Airbus has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

