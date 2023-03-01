BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNPQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($69.15) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €60.00 ($63.83) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.50. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $35.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.