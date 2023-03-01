Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

A number of research firms have commented on KHNGY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Up 0.4 %

KHNGY stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.