BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$137.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

BRP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOO opened at C$118.23 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.57.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 13.6821346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

