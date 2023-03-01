Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at $23,668,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

