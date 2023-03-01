Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at $23,668,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
