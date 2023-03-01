Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.44.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Duolingo Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.12. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.09.
Insider Transactions at Duolingo
Institutional Trading of Duolingo
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Duolingo
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
