TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
