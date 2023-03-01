Comparing Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) and AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Rating) and AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) are both professional, scientific, and technical services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Technip Energies and AECOM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AECOM $13.15 billion 0.91 $310.61 million $2.39 36.13

AECOM has higher revenue and earnings than Technip Energies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A AECOM 2.54% 18.50% 4.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Technip Energies and AECOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Technip Energies and AECOM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technip Energies 0 0 1 0 3.00 AECOM 0 0 6 0 3.00

AECOM has a consensus price target of $99.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.13%. Given AECOM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AECOM is more favorable than Technip Energies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of AECOM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AECOM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AECOM beats Technip Energies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy. The International segment focuses on planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy. The AECOM Capital segment includes investing in real estate, public-private partnership and infrastructure projects. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

