Analyzing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 6.04% 19.89% 15.41% WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and WeTrade Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.50 $26.68 million $0.38 9.45 WeTrade Group $14.38 million 4.75 $5.18 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than WeTrade Group.

5.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scienjoy and WeTrade Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scienjoy currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,042.06%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Summary

Scienjoy beats WeTrade Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

