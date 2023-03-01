John F. Marcolini Sells 290 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $15,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Itron by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Itron by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

