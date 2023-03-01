Michael E. Angelina Purchases 213 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.14 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RLI by 524.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1,433.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $32,847,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at $26,151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,355,000 after buying an additional 196,123 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

