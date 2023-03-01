David C. Elder Acquires 8,800 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) CAO David C. Elder bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,976.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,880.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glatfelter Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $172.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

About Glatfelter

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

