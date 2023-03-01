Stephen Davis Sells 3,851 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

