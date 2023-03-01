Gregory R. Chemnitz Sells 577 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Materion Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Materion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,863,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.