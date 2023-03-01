Prasad Gune Sells 6,964 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Prasad Gune sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $68,525.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,626.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prasad Gune also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Udemy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Udemy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.