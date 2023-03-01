Gregg Coccari Sells 8,332 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $81,986.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,660.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $88,550.33.

Shares of UDMY opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Udemy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Udemy during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Udemy by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

