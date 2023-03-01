Venu Venugopal Sells 4,897 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $47,794.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 250,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $79,133.28.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $26,461.60.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,797.01.

Udemy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 131,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Udemy by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 66,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Udemy by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 117,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Udemy by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 248,218 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

