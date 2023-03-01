Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $116.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

