Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Codexis, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Codexis in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year. The consensus estimate for Codexis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Codexis stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Codexis has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,927 shares of company stock worth $829,821 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

