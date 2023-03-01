Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 38,742 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $201,458.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,736,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,831,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,874.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00.

BCOV opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCOV. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

