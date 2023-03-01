Joeben Bevirt Sells 29,434 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $147,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.69. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $16,408,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,662,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.