Joeben Bevirt Sells 29,434 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $147,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 12th, Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
JOBY opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.69. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.