Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 7,455 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $350,608.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26.

On Friday, February 17th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.