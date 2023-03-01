Scotiabank Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$51.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PBA opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $2,427,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.