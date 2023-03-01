Scotiabank Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

NYSE PBA opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $2,427,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

