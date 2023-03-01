Contrasting W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Financial and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A W. R. Berkley 0 3 5 0 2.63

W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $79.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.18 -$5.67 million N/A N/A W. R. Berkley $11.17 billion 1.57 $1.38 billion $4.95 13.37

This table compares Atlas Financial and W. R. Berkley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A -32.51% W. R. Berkley 12.37% 18.62% 3.76%

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Atlas Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

