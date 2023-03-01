Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE RSKD opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.25. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Riskified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Riskified by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 482,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Riskified by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 622,181 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.