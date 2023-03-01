Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.11.

Shares of PXD opened at $200.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $190.99 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

