Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($80.85) to €80.00 ($85.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($106.38) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.5 %

AKZOY stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.