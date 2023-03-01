Financial Survey: Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) vs. Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) and Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Janux Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics -797.48% -1,074.50% -186.41% Janux Therapeutics -818.23% -17.29% -16.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Janux Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Agile Therapeutics and Janux Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Janux Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $4.10 million 2.38 -$74.89 million ($15.02) -0.02 Janux Therapeutics $3.64 million 190.33 -$32.67 million ($1.46) -11.39

Janux Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agile Therapeutics. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janux Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats Agile Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. In addition, its EGFR-TRACTr is designed to target EGFR in many cancer types with multiple approved monoclonal antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.