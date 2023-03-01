A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) & Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Critical Contrast

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Brother Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 5 3 0 2.10 Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brother Industries pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Brother Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $61.79 billion 0.71 $17.94 billion $8.20 1.42 Brother Industries $6.33 billion 0.59 $543.18 million $2.93 9.84

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Brother Industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Brother Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 36.91% 61.21% 39.54% Brother Industries 6.25% 8.07% 5.61%

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Brother Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil. The Logisticsco and Services segment comprises freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services. The Terminals and Towage segment focuses in the gateway terminal activities, towage, and related marine activities. The Manufacturing and Others segment involves inthe production of reefer and dry containers, providing off-shore supply service, and trading and other businesses. The company was founded by Arnold Peter Møller and Peter Mærsk Møller on April 16, 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Brother Industries

(Get Rating)

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others. The Printing and Solutions Business segment offers printers, all-in-ones, fax machines, and electronic stationeries. The Personal and Home Business segment composes of sewing products, which include home sewing and embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment supplies industrial sewing machines, garment printers, reducers, gears, and machine tools. The Network and Contents Business segment provides karaoke systems, content-delivery systems, and content services. The Domino Business segment offers coding, marking, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in the sale and leasing of real estate. The company was founded by Kanekichi Yasui in April 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.