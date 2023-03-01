FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Opthea in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share.

Get Opthea alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Opthea Trading Down 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opthea

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $4.53 on Monday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 16.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Opthea stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,883,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,168,000. Opthea accounts for about 3.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 5.70% of Opthea as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.