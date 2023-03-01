BRP Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $9.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.37. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

DOOO stock opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.31. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

