Robert W. Baird Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $159.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $144.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.04.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

