FY2027 Earnings Estimate for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of $21.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.78. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCCC. Credit Suisse Group raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $5.27 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $258.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar bought 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.