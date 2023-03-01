Nektar Therapeutics to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 251,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,817 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 142,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

