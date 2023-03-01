Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allianz in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter.

Allianz Stock Up 0.9 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Allianz from €267.00 ($284.04) to €271.00 ($288.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allianz from €210.00 ($223.40) to €220.00 ($234.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.33.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

About Allianz

(Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.