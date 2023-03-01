Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allianz in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter.
Allianz Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
