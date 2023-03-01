AO World (LON:AO) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get AO World alerts:

AO World Stock Performance

LON:AO opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.92.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.