Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Traton Stock Performance

TRATF stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Traton has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

