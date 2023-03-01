Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) PT at $16.00

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty
In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sally Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of SBH opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.42.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.