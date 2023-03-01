Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) PT at $16.00

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

