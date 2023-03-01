ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $99.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN opened at $88.80 on Friday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ASGN by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASGN by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

