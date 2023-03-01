Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $56.21 on Friday. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

