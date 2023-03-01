Brokerages Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Target Price at $8.20

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoPro Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $803.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.38.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

