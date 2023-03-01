Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) CFO Sells $17,522.19 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Thomas Whitford sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,522.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,264.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

