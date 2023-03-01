Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) CFO Sells $17,522.19 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Thomas Whitford sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,522.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,264.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.31.
Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
