Sebastian Grady Sells 3,573 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) President Sebastian Grady sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $15,506.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sebastian Grady also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Sebastian Grady sold 3,824 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $18,431.68.
Rimini Street Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $377.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93.
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
