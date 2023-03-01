Sebastian Grady Sells 3,573 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) President Sebastian Grady sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $15,506.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 3rd, Sebastian Grady sold 3,824 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $18,431.68.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $377.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 169,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 947,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 323,838 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

