Brian K. Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian K. Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $11,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Price Performance

BLZE stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Backblaze

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

