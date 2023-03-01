Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Acquires 13,276 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 13,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,580,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,473.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 15,062 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $32,383.30.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $70.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.00.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.
