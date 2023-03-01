Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Acquires 13,276 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 13,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,580,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,473.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 15,062 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $32,383.30.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $70.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the third quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

Featured Articles

