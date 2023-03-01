Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 4,300 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $29,369.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,250,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,858,401.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $59,598.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $37,750.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

